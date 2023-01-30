Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 57.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $208.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. On average, analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $33.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average of $34.28. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $69.99. The firm has a market cap of $928.31 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In related news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $1,689,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,352,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,392,211.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $1,689,744.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,352,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,392,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.