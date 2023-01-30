Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Jennison Associates LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,736.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,986,989 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.2% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,235,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,961.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 470,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,239,000 after acquiring an additional 447,678 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,905.6% during the third quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 13,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,996 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2,151.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,378,000 after buying an additional 123,016 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,129.0% in the third quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 16,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 15,329 shares during the period. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,165.3% during the 3rd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.90.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 94,724 shares worth $5,550,323. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $100.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

