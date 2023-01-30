Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,944.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,045 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 4.8% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,872.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,189 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,879.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103,769 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,899.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,615 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,835.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,444,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,861.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,489,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $431,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,344 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 94,724 shares valued at $5,550,323. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $100.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.60.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

