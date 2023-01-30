Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,881.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 227,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 215,661 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.9% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Totem Point Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Societe Generale cut their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.6 %

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $100.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.60.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 94,724 shares worth $5,550,323. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.