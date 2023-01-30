Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,992.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,071 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $2,059,469.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $2,059,469.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 94,724 shares valued at $5,550,323. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $99.37 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

