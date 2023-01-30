Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,878.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,094 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.9% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.20.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $99.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.96.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 94,724 shares valued at $5,550,323. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

