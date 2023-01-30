Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Increased by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3,457.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,370 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.8% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $2,059,469.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $2,059,469.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 277,493 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 94,724 shares worth $5,550,323. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $99.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.96.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

