Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Increased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,126.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,886 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,005.0% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,329 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.3% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 277,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 94,724 shares valued at $5,550,323. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $99.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.05 and its 200-day moving average is $100.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.