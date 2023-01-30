American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American States Water by 16.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,218,000 after buying an additional 507,209 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in American States Water by 463.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 104,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after buying an additional 85,713 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,048,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,326,000 after purchasing an additional 76,476 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2,422.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 66,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,047,000. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $95.19 on Monday. American States Water has a 1-year low of $71.22 and a 1-year high of $100.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.43 and its 200-day moving average is $89.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). American States Water had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $134.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

American States Water Company Profile

