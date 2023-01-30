Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

AMLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of AMLX opened at $40.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.63. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $41.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,929,000 after buying an additional 2,520,355 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,472,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,038,000 after buying an additional 1,931,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,628,000 after buying an additional 1,586,402 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,411,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 321.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,282,000 after purchasing an additional 630,603 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

