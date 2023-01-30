Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bank of Hawaii Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $4.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $213.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.09 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Compass Point cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

NYSE BOH opened at $75.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.26. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $89.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $436,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,903.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 8.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,141,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 240,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,879,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 183.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

