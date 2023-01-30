Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pure Storage, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Pure Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 26th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Pure Storage’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Pure Storage’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.94.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $28.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 707.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.28. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.59.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $676.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.84 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 13.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 50,955 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Pure Storage by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Pure Storage by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 895,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,967,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $270,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,731.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,170 shares of company stock worth $1,605,075 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

