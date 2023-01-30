Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pure Storage, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PSTG)

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2023

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTGGet Rating) – Analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Pure Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 26th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Pure Storage’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Pure Storage’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.94.

Pure Storage Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $28.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 707.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.28. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.59.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTGGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $676.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.84 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 13.11%.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 50,955 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Pure Storage by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Pure Storage by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 895,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,967,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $270,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,731.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $270,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,731.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,170 shares of company stock worth $1,605,075 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.