Analysts Offer Predictions for Airbnb, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Airbnb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Airbnb’s FY2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ABNB. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Airbnb from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $115.94 on Monday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.20. The stock has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $26,740,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 750,101 shares in the company, valued at $80,230,802.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $101,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,833.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $26,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,230,802.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,636 shares of company stock valued at $55,720,426 over the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank lifted its stake in Airbnb by 886.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 326.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 65.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

