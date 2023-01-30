Analysts Offer Predictions for F5, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of F5 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now anticipates that the network technology company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.82. The consensus estimate for F5’s current full-year earnings is $8.09 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for F5’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

FFIV has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $147.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. F5 has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $217.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.27.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 568.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in F5 by 434.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $317,406.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,026,634.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $317,406.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,026,634.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.01, for a total transaction of $26,181.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,080 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,521 shares of company stock worth $3,747,727 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

