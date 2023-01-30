Analysts Set Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) PT at C$2.49

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.49.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.45 in a research note on Friday.
Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance
TSE ACB opened at C$1.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$437.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$1.11 and a 1-year high of C$6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.70.
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.
