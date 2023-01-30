Analysts Set Expectations for AltaGas Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of AltaGas in a report issued on Thursday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $1.93 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.97. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALA. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.04.

AltaGas Stock Performance

ALA opened at C$25.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.82. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$22.05 and a 1 year high of C$31.16. The stock has a market cap of C$7.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.55.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.13 billion.

Insider Transactions at AltaGas

In other AltaGas news, Director David Wallace Cornhill bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.70 per share, with a total value of C$113,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,453,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,999,602.90. In other news, Director David Wallace Cornhill acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.70 per share, with a total value of C$113,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,453,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$32,999,602.90. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.49, for a total transaction of C$1,214,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,227,993.63.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.96%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

