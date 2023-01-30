Analysts Set Expectations for Intact Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, January 26th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $11.58 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.54. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $12.93 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.44 EPS.
Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.92 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$5.39 billion for the quarter.
Intact Financial Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$193.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$198.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$195.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$168.63 and a 52 week high of C$209.57.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
Further Reading
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
- Capital One Stock: Will Subprime Borrowers Spoil the Rally?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.