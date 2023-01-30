Analysts Set Expectations for Intact Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, January 26th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $11.58 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.54. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $12.93 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.44 EPS.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.92 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$5.39 billion for the quarter.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IFC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$231.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$209.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$224.00 to C$231.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$224.82.

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$193.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$198.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$195.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$168.63 and a 52 week high of C$209.57.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

