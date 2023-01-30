Analysts Set Expectations for Navient Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Navient in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Navient’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Navient’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

NAVI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Navient Price Performance

Navient Dividend Announcement

Shares of NAVI opened at $18.58 on Monday. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a current ratio of 11.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navient

In other Navient news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $281,619.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 607,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Navient by 22.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after acquiring an additional 491,644 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 103.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,333 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Navient by 5.1% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,038,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,530,000 after purchasing an additional 50,231 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Navient by 30.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 939,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,146,000 after buying an additional 220,880 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 904,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,294,000 after buying an additional 478,474 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Featured Articles

