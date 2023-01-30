Analysts Set Expectations for Tractor Supply’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Tractor Supply in a research note issued on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $10.49 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.82 EPS.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $225.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.02. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.33.
Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 37.90%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.
