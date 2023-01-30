Analyzing Asana (NYSE:ASAN) and Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) and Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Asana and Squarespace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asana -79.14% -190.24% -53.87% Squarespace -4.09% N/A -3.59%

Risk and Volatility

Asana has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Squarespace has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

28.2% of Asana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of Squarespace shares are held by institutional investors. 61.9% of Asana shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.5% of Squarespace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Asana and Squarespace’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asana $378.44 million 8.74 -$288.34 million ($2.08) -7.47 Squarespace $784.04 million 4.08 -$249.15 million N/A N/A

Squarespace has higher revenue and earnings than Asana.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Asana and Squarespace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asana 2 8 3 0 2.08 Squarespace 0 9 5 0 2.36

Asana currently has a consensus price target of $21.77, suggesting a potential upside of 40.08%. Squarespace has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.97%. Given Asana’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Asana is more favorable than Squarespace.

Summary

Squarespace beats Asana on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asana

Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings. It serves customers in industries, such as technology, retail, education, non-profit, government, healthcare, media, and financial services. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc. operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, and independent creators, such as restaurants, photographers, wedding planners, artists, musicians, and bloggers. Squarespace, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

