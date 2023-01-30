Analyzing Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) & First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI)

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) and First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Oconee Federal Financial has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Niles Financial has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Oconee Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. First Niles Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Oconee Federal Financial pays out 48.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

1.1% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of First Niles Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of First Niles Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Oconee Federal Financial and First Niles Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oconee Federal Financial 24.95% 5.98% 0.86% First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oconee Federal Financial and First Niles Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oconee Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Niles Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oconee Federal Financial and First Niles Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oconee Federal Financial $18.05 million 7.46 $4.10 million $0.82 29.27 First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oconee Federal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Niles Financial.

Summary

Oconee Federal Financial beats First Niles Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm also provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses located in Oconee and Pickens counties in South Carolina, and Stephens and Rabun counties in Georgia. The company was founded on January 1, 2011 and is headquartered in Seneca, SC.

About First Niles Financial

First Niles Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. Its services include checking, savings, and loans. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Niles, OH.

