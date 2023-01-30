Andesa Financial Management Inc. Purchases 14,606 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,606 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.7% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 81,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,250,000 after acquiring an additional 18,257 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 206,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,796,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 554,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,632,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,993,000 after buying an additional 60,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $168.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.93. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,611 shares of company stock worth $40,960,735. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.75.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

