Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.55.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NLY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE NLY opened at $23.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.27. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.08%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

