Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.5% of Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 4.2% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 656,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $90,737,000 after acquiring an additional 26,606 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 88.1% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Apple by 0.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,488,195 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,587,662,000 after buying an additional 90,681 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 8.3% during the third quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,522 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $145.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.06. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Apple from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

