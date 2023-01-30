Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,481,030 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 133,581 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.9% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,033,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,280,212 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $729,725,000 after buying an additional 217,466 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,178,335 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $992,044,000 after buying an additional 447,321 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,989 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $145.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.06. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

