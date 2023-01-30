ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ARC Resources in a report released on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.15. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ARC Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for ARC Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.13 billion for the quarter.

ARC Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ARX. Barclays set a C$22.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$22.50 target price on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ARC Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.88.

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at C$16.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.07, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$13.35 and a 1 year high of C$22.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.82.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.