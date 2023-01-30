argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($15.03) Per Share

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of argenx in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari expects that the company will earn ($15.03) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($15.54) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for argenx’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.77) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($8.14) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARGX. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of argenx from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $461.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of argenx from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of argenx from €405.00 ($440.22) to €450.00 ($489.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.23.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $380.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $384.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.75. argenx has a twelve month low of $249.50 and a twelve month high of $407.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 0.80.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($0.76). argenx had a negative return on equity of 66.04% and a negative net margin of 295.08%. The business had revenue of $146.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.49 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in argenx by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in argenx by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in argenx by 728.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

