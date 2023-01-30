Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, January 26th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now anticipates that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.69) per share.

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 million.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Separately, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDS opened at $0.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.