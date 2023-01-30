Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 83.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 299.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 40,634 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $1,196,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE AWI opened at $76.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.86 and a 52 week high of $100.49.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $113.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Zelman & Associates lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,768,173.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,881,501.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

