Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, January 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $8.71 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.93.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $193.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $147.73 and a 1 year high of $202.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,408,686.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,408,686.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,205 shares of company stock worth $7,289,092. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

