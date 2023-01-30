ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASGN. StockNews.com cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ASGN from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ASGN to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ASGN by 26.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ASGN by 16.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASGN by 55.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASGN in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ASGN in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $90.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.34 and its 200-day moving average is $91.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66. ASGN has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $124.35.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

