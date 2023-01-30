Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aspen Technology in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aspen Technology’s current full-year earnings is $6.05 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AZPN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

AZPN opened at $190.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.95, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $135.48 and a 52 week high of $263.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $662,551,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,024 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 121.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 552,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,636,000 after buying an additional 302,741 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 146.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,121,000 after buying an additional 249,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at about $31,734,000. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

