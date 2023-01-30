Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 543 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $379,547,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 19.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,768,000 after purchasing an additional 61,424 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 181.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,905,000 after purchasing an additional 54,789 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 629,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,245,000 after purchasing an additional 47,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 352,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,311,000 after purchasing an additional 35,635 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BIO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $651.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BIO opened at $478.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $426.02 and its 200 day moving average is $447.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.63 and a fifty-two week high of $670.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.