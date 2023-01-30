Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,906,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,526,000 after buying an additional 22,265 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,574,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1,016.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,932,000 after purchasing an additional 15,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $2,046.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,343.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2,097.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 1.97. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $986.01 and a 52-week high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $16.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.38 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $191.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 59.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 21.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

