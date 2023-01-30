Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam purchased a new position in Crown in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the second quarter worth $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Crown by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE CCK opened at $88.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $130.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crown Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.27.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

