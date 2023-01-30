Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam purchased a new position in Crown in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the second quarter worth $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Crown by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.
Crown Stock Performance
NYSE CCK opened at $88.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $130.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.22.
Crown Company Profile
Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.
