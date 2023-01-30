Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $40,768,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 374.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 330,402 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 224.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206,505 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8,479.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 194,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,640,000 after buying an additional 192,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 567,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,625,000 after buying an additional 165,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE EMN opened at $86.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $124.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.51.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMN. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.69.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

See Also

