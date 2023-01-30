Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,953 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 271.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $243.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $182.65 and a twelve month high of $356.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.91.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.17. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.62.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

