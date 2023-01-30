Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after purchasing an additional 568,929 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 845,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $552,509,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after acquiring an additional 140,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after acquiring an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,949,000 after acquiring an additional 196,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FCNCA opened at $769.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $781.11 and a 200 day moving average of $799.41. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $598.01 and a 1-year high of $885.38.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $20.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.88 by $0.89. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 97.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 4.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 1,600 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,608. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.