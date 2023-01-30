Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 156.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 166.1% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $40.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.71. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 208.47% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.46%.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Stories

