Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,178 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 99.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.08.

Ally Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

ALLY opened at $32.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.36. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $51.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading

