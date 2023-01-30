Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,751 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 18.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HSIC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Henry Schein Price Performance

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $552,056.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $86.14 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.11 and its 200 day moving average is $75.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.