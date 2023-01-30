Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 28.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Globe Life by 347.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 83,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 64,592 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Globe Life by 4.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $298,905.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,704.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $1,524,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,699,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $298,905.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,704.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,067,178. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globe Life Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

GL stock opened at $119.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.09 and its 200-day moving average is $109.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.87 and a 1 year high of $123.85.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Further Reading

