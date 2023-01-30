Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.80 Million Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 22.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Price Performance

NYSE:DASH opened at $58.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.73. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $130.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.90.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $59,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,394.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,792.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $59,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,605 shares of company stock worth $7,622,620 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

