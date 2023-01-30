Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.93 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total value of $212,544.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,422.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total transaction of $212,544.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,422.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,821 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $245.09 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $349.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.87 and a 200-day moving average of $219.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $989.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.38.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.