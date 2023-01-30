Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,790,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 98.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in PulteGroup by 11.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 753.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.5 %

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $52.62 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $54.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.12. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.