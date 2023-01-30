Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.03 Million Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,546,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 218.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 653,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,206,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK opened at $91.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.06 and its 200-day moving average is $91.70. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.13. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $68.67 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 150.48% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

