Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,211 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 5.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 28.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $136.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.73 and a beta of 0.76. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.41 and a 52 week high of $146.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. Analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPSC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 9,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $1,319,957.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,607,974.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,124,362 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.