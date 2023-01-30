Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,499 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 62,058 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $497,086.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $497,086.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $58,067.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $19.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.76. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.89 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 714.01%. Research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on RIVN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.