Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 4.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,389,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,017,000 after purchasing an additional 455,386 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after buying an additional 49,780 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CarMax by 8.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,515,000 after buying an additional 291,804 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CarMax by 29.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after buying an additional 805,438 shares during the period.

KMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Argus lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

In related news, President & CEO William D. Nash purchased 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMX opened at $69.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.70 and a 200-day moving average of $75.19. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

