Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.70 Million Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,436 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Avantor by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,671,000 after acquiring an additional 439,147 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Avantor by 43.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,708,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854,096 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 54.0% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 7,750,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,485,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,810,000 after acquiring an additional 372,881 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Avantor

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,998,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avantor Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $24.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $38.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Articles

